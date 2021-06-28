STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Private candidates for Class XII exams restless as dates awaited

Activists pointed out that the private candidates ran a higher risk of dropping out if they cannot enrol for higher studies in the next academic year.

Published: 28th June 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 07:57 AM

Students check their markets on a mobile phone after the CBSE declared Class X examination results on Wednesday (Photo | EPS)

Image for representational purpose. (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Despite the State government's reassurances, private candidates enrolled for the Class XII exams are worried about losing an entire academic year if the announcement of exam dates is delayed. Activists pointed out that the private candidates ran a higher risk of dropping out if they cannot enrol for higher studies in the next academic year.

Many of the private candidates who have joined tutorial centres fear the delay may cost them dearly. "If the government fails to conduct the exams in time, we cannot join colleges and may lose this academic year," said R Santhosh Babu, a candidate in Erode.

The State government, in a release, had said that the exams for private candidates would be held at an "appropriate time" after the COVID-19 situation improves. "The exam schedule will be released at a later date."

The staff of a tutorial centre, which did not wish to be named, opined that the government should conduct the board exams by July in compliance with safety norms. "Only then would the candidates be able to enroll at colleges," he said, adding that many of the 50,000 private candidates in the State were in a quandary over the past two months because of the uncertainty. 

Suggestion to education department

Educationist and professor, K Lenin Bharathi, said: "Experts have predicted a third wave. So, holding exams may not be possible. The government should, as such, promote private candidates and set evaluation criteria with 50% weightage to Class X exams and another 50 percent to Class XI scores"

