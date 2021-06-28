STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suspecting wife's fidelity, man hurls acid on her and paramour in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district

Suspicious of his wife’s fidelity, a man hurled acid on the woman, her alleged lover and his son on Sunday early morning in the district.

Acid Attack

Image for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Suspicious of his wife's fidelity, a man hurled acid on the woman, her alleged lover and his son on Sunday early morning in the district. Police are on the search for the man who fled the scene after the incident.

The three persons who sustained injuries have been admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital and Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment. The suspect has been identified as Ravi (50), residing in Ashok Nagar in the district with his family.

Police said that when Ravi came home on Sunday early morning,  he found his wife talking to one Susai Machathi, and his 19-year-old son. Growing suspicious of an affair between his wife and Susai, Ravi allegedly attacked the three with acid.

Sustaining severe burn injuries, all the three were taken to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.  Later, Susai and his son were transferred to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment. Ravi’s wife is undergoing treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital. SIPCOT police have registered a case against Ravi for attempt to murder.  

