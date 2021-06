By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State vaccinated over 89,000 people against COVID-19 on Sunday. According to the Health Department data, the State vaccinated 89,402 people, among them 8,955 were people above 60 years, 25,788 were 45 to 59 years, 53,542 were from 18 to 44 years, 930 were frontline workers and 1,467 were healthcare workers.

The State till date vaccinated 1, 41,50,249 people.