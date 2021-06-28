STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three-day protest against price hike in Tamil Nadu from Monday

Left parties said that the Centre has been increasing the prices of petroleum products instead of supporting the people who are suffering due to the pandemic situation.

Published: 28th June 2021 07:42 AM

protest, strike

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To condemn the skyrocketing prices of petroleum products and to urge the Union Government to provide Rs 7,500 monetary assistance to poor families for six months, four political parties, including the CPM, CPI and VCK, have scheduled a three-day protest from Monday across the State.

In a joint press statement, State Secretaries of CPM, CPI and CPML, K Balakrishnan, R Mutharasan and NK Natarajan respectively, and VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said that the Narendra Modi-led government has been increasing the prices of petroleum products instead of supporting the people who are suffering due to the pandemic situation.

The parties have scheduled a three-day protest across the State between June 28 and 30, demanding a rollback of the petroleum products' price hike, availability of life-saving drugs, controlling of essential commodities’ prices, provision of Rs 7,500 relief for the families that do not come under the income tax limit for the next six months, provision of 10 kgs food grain from Centre's share to the families, free vaccine dose supply for States and permission for the Tamil Nadu government to manufacture vaccines at the HLL plant in Chengalpattu. 

The leaders have appealed to people from all sections of the society to extend support for the protest.

