TN BJP chief Murugan accuses MLA of insulting Jai Hind slogan, demands apology from Stalin

Murugan also said in the coming days, BJP MLAs would raise slogans like Jai Hind, Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata ki Jai in the state Assembly

Published: 28th June 2021 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

National Commission for Scheduled Castes Vice Chairman L Murugan

Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan. (File | EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP state president L Murugan on Monday charged that ER Eswaran, the KMDK MLA representing Tiruchengode constituency, insulted the patriotic slogan Jai Hind while speaking in the state Assembly a few days ago. He said Chief Minister MK Stalin should tender an open apology on behalf of Eswaran who was elected on the DMK symbol. Murugan also said in the coming days, BJP MLAs would raise slogans like Jai Hind, Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata ki Jai in the state Assembly.

In a statement here, Murugan said in the Assembly, Eswaran pointed out that unlike last year, the Governor did not conclude his speech with Jai Hind and hailed that. This sparked a row on social media and BJP leaders started criticising the DMK government.

Murugan said the Chief Minister did not condemn Eswaran for his remark. He also recalled that the slogan Jai Hind reverberated in the minds of all Army personnel and played a key role during the Independence struggle.

ALSO READ: Revise vaccine allocation ratio for govt, private hospitals to 90:10, TN CM urges Centre

On June 23, participating in the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, Eswaran said: "Just after reading the Governor's address, I understood that Tamil Nadu has raised its head in esteem (Thamizhagam thalai nimirnthu vittadhu). Last year, the Governor concluded his speech with Jai Hind. This year, Jai Hind was not there. I would like to record this (development) here.”

Clarifying his position, Eswaran, later speaking to reporters, denied the charge that he had insulted a patriotic slogan. "I just compared the Governor's addresses of the last two years. Though the previous AIADMK regime swore by the two language policy, the then address of the Governor ended with Jai Hind, a Hindi phrase. Jai Hind can be translated as Bharatham vaazhga (Hail Bharatham) in Tamil and it could have been added at the end. Further, in the past, the Governor's address did not conclude with Jai Hind. Only after the AIADMK came under the dominance of the BJP, Jai Hind was added to the Governor's address," he said.

