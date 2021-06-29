NCSC initiates probe over irregularities

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes initiated an inquiry over alleged irregularities in implementation of reservation in faculty appointments at the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras based on a complaint lodged by a Madurai-based activist.

In its letter to Director of the IIT-Madras, the NCSC mentioned that the constitutional body received a complaint from the State General Secretary of Dalit Liberation Movement TN S Karuppiah.