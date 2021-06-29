Puducherry introduces online building permission system for the entire UT  

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry has become the first Union Territory in India to introduce Online Building Permission System (OBPS) for issue of building plan approval by the Planning Authorities in the entire U.T..

The facility was launched by Chief Minister N Rangasamy in presence of K.Mahesh, Secretary to Government (Town Planning) and other officials on Monday.

The entire process of issue of building plan approval, viz submission of application, scrutiny of building plans, payment of fees and issue of building permits could be made online. The applications can be made to https://obps.py.gov.in/.

The OBPS will scrutinize the building plans automatically and will ensure transparency in processing the applications and human intervention will be avoided to the maximum extent. The time taken for processing the applications will be considerably reduced and the functioning of all the Planning Authorities will be improved, according to an official release from Chief Town Planner S Mahalingam

Approval for ordinary residential buildings up to two dwelling units (Ground +1 floor) , which constitute 80 percent of the applications will be issued within 10 working days, where NOC from line departments of Local Bodies, PWD, Electricity Department and other departments are not required. The time limit for issue of NOC by the line Departments is 21 days and if the NOC's are not received within 21 days, then it shall be presumed as "Deemed to have been granted" and approval will be given by the Planning Authorities, stated the release.

K. Mahesh said that this for the first time that the initiative has been taken in Puducherry as part of "Ease of Doing Business" and promoting transparency. This is a collective effort on the part of the Town and Country Planning Department. Planning Authorities, NIC and e-Governments Foundation.

A two day training programme was already given to the staff of all the Planning Authorities and the Registered Technical Personnel registered with the Puducherry. Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam Planning Authorities on the preparation of building plans as per the e-DCR software and submission of online building plan applications, he said .