Tamil Nadu: Seven names in race for new DGP, announcement likely on Tuesday

C Sylendra Babu and Karan Singha of 1987 batch IPS, and Sanjay Arora of the 1988 batch, are reportedly the three probables.

Published: 29th June 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

(From left) IPS officers Sanjay Arora, Karan Singha and C Sylendra Babu

(From left) IPS officers Sanjay Arora, Karan Singha and C Sylendra Babu. (File photo| EPS)

By CP Balasubramanyam
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A meeting for finalising probables for the post of Director General of Police (DGP) of Tamil Nadu was held at the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) office in New Delhi on Monday. Top officials from the state and the UPSC took part in the meet that spanned over an hour-and-a-half.

The State delegation included Chief Secretary Irai Anbu, DGP JK Tripathy, and Home Secretary SK Prabhakar. A list of three names was finalised by the commission in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions. C Sylendra Babu and Karan Singha of 1987 batch IPS, and Sanjay Arora of the 1988 batch, are reportedly the three probables.

The State government is bound to choose one among the three, a decision which is likely to be announced on Tuesday as the delegation stayed put in New Delhi till Monday evening. Sources in the police headquarters said that the decision would be taken only after the delegation communicated the same with Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The entire exercise was necessitated by the scheduled retirement of incumbent DGP, JK Tripathy, on June 30. The State had suggested a list of seven officers, including C Sylendra Babu, Karan Singha, Sanjay Arora, Sunil Kumar Singh (1988 batch), and Mohammad Shakeel Akhter (1989 batch). Later, the commission had reportedly asked for a revised list with inclusion of more names.

