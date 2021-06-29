With Cauvery water arriving, farm workers begin travelling for transplantations

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With the Cauvery water arriving across the delta districts, farmers have kick-started Kuruvai paddy transplantation work. With relaxations now being announced, farm workers are travelling to various parts to get involved in farm work.

The actual area of Kuruvai cultivation is likely to be retained at 4,500 hectares this season too. However, cultivation work is being carried out a little slower than last year. According to an official, apart from the small part of Anbil, transplantation work is yet to begin in the rest of the Kuruvai area. Within the next 15 days, all the paddy will be transplanted across Lalgudi and other areas.

Owing to the lockdown, many farmers are likely to opt for machines rather than manual methods for transplantation. Periyakaruppan, a farmer from Tiruchy, said, “During the previous Kuruvai season, we had to opt for machines as we were not able to find enough workers.

Though machine usage is cost efficient, we prefer manual transplantation. However, we are finding it hard to find enough workers to start transplantation works this season too. We need approximately 10 workers each considering the size of the field.” Kavitha, an agriculture worker from Pullambadi, said, “Owing to the lockdown, most of farmers missed major part of the season. With the relaxation we have started getting decent work this season.”