COVID-19: Puducherry government extends lockdown till July 15

A government order prohibited opening of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes along with social, political and entertainment-related gatherings.

Published: 30th June 2021 06:05 PM

Puducherry lockdown

A street in Puducherry wears a deserted look as the UT observes the lockdown to control COVID surge. (Photo | G Pattabi Raman, EPS)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: The territorial government announced on Wednesday that the lockdown which was to end on the midnight of June 30 has been extended till midnight of July 15 to contain the spread of COVID.

An order issued by Ashok Kumar Secretary (Relief and Rehabilitation), who is the member-secretary of the State executive committee, announced the extension. The curfew would be in force without any change from 10 PM to 5 AM the next day.

The order prohibited opening of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes. It was also stated that social, political and entertainment-related gatherings would remain prohibited. However, commercial and business establishments and shops can function from 9 AM to 9 PM every day without air-conditioners.

Vegetable and fruit shops are permitted to do business from 5 AM to 9 PM. Tea shops and juice stalls can also do business up to 9 PM. Restaurants and bars within the hotels and guest houses and other standalone eateries are permitted to operate with 50 per cent capacity up to 9 PM.

Retail outlets of liquor and arrack are allowed to remain open from 9 AM to 9 PM. The Excise Department, in co-ordination with the police, should ensure enforcement of crowd regulation at liquor outlets, the order said.

The Excise Department shall also expeditiously issue instructions for doorstep delivery of liquor within the Union Territory of Puducherry only in line with the provisions of the Excise Act and rules framed thereunder to reduce footfalls at the liquor shops.

Goods transport is permitted. The order said private, government passenger transport services (buses, autos, and taxies) can operate up to 9 PM. Beach road, parks and gardens shall be open for those taking strolls from 5 AM to 9 PM as against from 5 AM to 9 AM earlier. All religious places and places of worship would be open only up to 5 PM, the order said.

The order stated that there should be not more than 100 people at wedding-related gatherings. Similarly, there should be not more than 20 mourners at funerals and other last rites.

Petrol bunks, ATM centres, telecommunication, water supply, electricity department, sanitation, private security services, dairy and milk supply, milk booths, medical labs, medical and allied activities are permitted.

Sports activities are permitted without spectators. Film, television serial-shooting are allowed with maximum of 100 people. Gyms and yoga institutes are permitted to open up to 50 per cent of the capacity.

