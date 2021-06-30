FIR lodged against Sasikala over 'death threats' by supporters to former minister CV Shanmugam

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A case was filed against VK Sasikala and her supporters at Roshanai police station here, based on a complaint received from former AIADMK law minister CV Shanmugam on June 9. The complaint alleged that Sasikala's supporters had issued death threats to him through phone and social media.

In the complaint, Shanmugam stated, "On June 7, I made some political comments about Sasikala to media persons. Instead of giving a direct reply to that, Sasikala kindled her supporters and they are threatening me through phone calls and social media like WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook. More than 500 people used abusive and indecent words and in phone calls, they gave death threats to me. I request action against Sasikala and her supporters."

Police registered the complaint and after inquiry, a case was filed against Sasikala and 500 unidentified supporters of her. Police booked her and others under five sections including IPC 506(1) for criminal intimidation, IPC 507 for criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication and section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act 2008.