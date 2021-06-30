Madras HC seeks govt reply on kids being denied online classes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the State government on a plea alleging private schools are not sharing links to online classes with students who haven’t yet paid their fees.

Petitioner K Mahendran, an advocate, sought for the court to direct the School Education department to form a committee of experts to find an alternative way to increase the efficiency of online education, and to fix a nominal fee structure for this academic year. He also said that considering the situation caused by the pandemic, parents should be given time to clear the fee arrears this academic year.

He also alleged that with several schools already commencing online classes, some are denying access to students due to fee arrears from the previous academic year. Some students haven’t been given books since they didn’t pay the fees, he added.

The first bench, comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, admitted the plea and ordered the State to file a detailed response within four weeks.