Sylendra Babu appointed Tamil Nadu’s new DGP

CHENNAI: The State government on Tuesday appointed Dr C Sylendra Babu as Tamil Nadu’s new Director General of Police and head of police force with effect from July 1. The incumbent DGP, JK Tripathy, retires after two years of service on June 30.

Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu issued a government order announcing the decision a day after the Union Public Service Commission’s empanelment committee recommended a list of names, suitable for the position. The significant meeting saw the committee selecting three probables — C Sylendra Babu, Karan Singha (1987 batch), and Sanjay Arora (1988).

The incumbent DGP Railways will be elevated to the top post and continue to hold the office for the next two years, as per the Supreme Court guidelines in the Prakash Singh case. Babu, a 1987 IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, started off as an Assistant Superintendent of Police in the western districts.

Before he was promoted to the rank of the DGP in 2019, Babu, a native of Kanniyakumari district, had served in various positions, including as the Superintendent of Police in five districts, Chennai City Joint Commissioner, and Coimbatore City Commissioner (during DMK regime).

A holder of five degrees and a PhD (University of Madras), the new DGP appointee is a popular figure revered by civil service aspirants, thanks to his affability, many motivational speeches, and around half-a-dozen self-help books, authored by him.

As the ADGP of Coastal Security Group, the 59-year-old officer, a fitness enthusiast, reportedly managed to swim seven kilometres in the Gulf of Mannar to improve ties with fishermen in 2015. The same year he won accolades for leading rescue efforts during the Chennai floods. He is also known for his interests in endurance sports. In 2017, he won gold in the ‘Champions of Champions’ trophy at the State-level shooting competition for senior police officers.