Union or Centre? L-G Tamilisai adds twist to drama

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Local BJP cadre and right wing ideologues have been silent on the controversy that erupted after Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan called it the “Indian Union Territory of Puducherry” while administering the oath of office to elected representatives last Sunday.

The same BJP loyalists were quick to slam the DMK for using the term “Ondriya Arasu” to address the Union Government instead of Mathiya Arasu, which means Central government. While the term was used to underscore the spirit of democratic federalism, right wing supporters including founder president of Puthiya Thamilagan Dr Krishnaswami thought it was a politically loaded statement.

BJP floor leader Nainar Nagenthran raised the issue in the Assembly while speaking on a motion of thanks to the Governor’s address. Responding to him, Chief Minister MK Stalin pointed out that the term (Ondriyam or Union) was indeed, mentioned in the Constitution. Stalin said the usage would continue. Days later, when Tamilisai uttered the “Indian Union Territory of Puducherry,” she set social media abuzz. DMK mouthpiece Murasoli mocked the State BJP leaders, for having been “slapped” by Tamilisai, who belongs to their own party.

“BJP leaders from TN neither supported nor opposed her usage of Indian Union during the swearing-in ceremony,” a DMK leader pointed out. “They know whatever they say at this point would backfire.” BJP’s Narayanan Thirupathy clarified that his party was not against the usage of the word ‘Union’. “Our point was that there is a wrong motive behind the usage of the word by DMK. The party is trying to turn Tamils against the Centre.” Whatever the intention, the row has put TN BJP leaders on the defense again.

Puducherry Raj Nivas issued a clarification saying the term Ondriya Arasu (Union government) was never used while swearing in elected representatives. The Raj Nivas clarified that the oath of office was administered in Tamil without any change in the form of Tamil pledge traditionally used by the government of Puducherry. It was further clarified that as the ministers took oath in Tamil, it was mentioned as “India Ondriya Puducherry Atchipparappu” (Indian Union Territory of Puducherry). In this case, “Ondriya” was used to refer to the Union Territory of Puducherry, it said.

(With inputs from Debjani Dutta @ Puducherry)