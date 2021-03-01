Coimbatore: Miniature artist's big message on voting

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: UMT Raja, a gold smith in Kuniyamuthur is back at it again. The Popular for his miniature designs, Raja this time has crafted a ring to raise awareness on the importance of casting votes.

His new creation, a silver ring, is inscribed with different symbols reminding one of TN assembly elections. Raja said that he started working on his design soon after the election date was announced and that he finished the work in two days. He started wearing the 5 gram silver ring on Sunday.

Speaking to TNIE, Raja said, "The ring has an inked-right finger with the election date, and symbols of Indian flag and election stamp. Though the Election Commission has been conducting awareness programmes and stressing the voters to cast votes to achieve 100 percent voting, I wanted to do something on my part. Usually, I spread awareness among the public about what ever is important for the society. Even when the Centre and the State health department officials were stressing about wearing masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19, I designed a mask using sand art near Ukkadam Periyakulam bund."

To mark Independence Day last year, Raja painted freedom fighters on a battery cell. To make the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, he created Mahatma Gandhi's portrait using algae inside a fish tank.