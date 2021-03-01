Five of a family killed in road mishap near Veppur

PERAMBALUR: Five persons of a family, including two children, died in a road accident near Veppur in Perambalur district on Sunday. Six members of a family -- S Parameswari (27), her daughter Seminila (3), her mother P Dhanam (55), brother Sakthivel (19), niece Nandhitha (2) and son Tamilnilavan (20) -- were returning home on a scooter from Parameswari's sister Pachaiyammal's house in Kolapadi village. Sakthivel was driving the scooter with five others on the back. When they reached near Veppur, a car heading to Puduvettakkudi, dashed against their vehicle. In this, Parameswari, Seminila and Nandhitha died on the spot. On information, Kunnam police reached the spot and admitted Dhanam, Sakthivel and Tamilnilavan to Perambalur district headquarters government hospital. They were later shifted to Tiruchy GH. However, they succumbed to injuries. Police were on the lookout for the car driver, who is abandoning.
