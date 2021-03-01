Former Tamil Nadu senior cop Rajesh Das booked by CB-CID for sexual harassment of officer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Crime Branch CID (CB-CID) of Tamil Nadu police on Sunday registered an FIR against former special director general of police Rajesh Das over sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by a woman IPS officer, highly-placed sources said.

Das has been booked under Section 354 (outraging the modesty of woman) of the IPC and Sections 3 (prohibition of harassment of woman) and 4 (penalty for harassment of woman) of the TN Prevention of Women Harassment Act.

Sources said the FIR also makes mention of Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police D Kannan, who admitted to TNIE that he had tried to stop the woman IPS officer when she was on her way to Chennai to file the complaint against Das. Kannan claimed to have done so on the orders of Das, who was his superior officer. Das, who was placed on compulsory wait after the woman's complaint, has denied all allegations against him.

The CB-CID registered the case a day after Tamil Nadu DGP J K Tripathy issued an order on Saturday directing the department to investigate the allegations levelled by the woman IPS officer against Das.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu govt forms panel to probe sexual harassment complaint against top cop

Earlier, the State government set up an Internal Complaints Committee, as per the Sexual Harassment Act, to look into the case, days after the woman filed the complaint. The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has also taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and sought a detailed report from the government and the DGP in two weeks.

According to the complaint, Das harassed the IPS officer when they were deputed to State's central districts during a recent trip of the Chief Minister.

