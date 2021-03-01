Kamaraj-like CM needed in TN, says Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Tamil Nadu is in need of a Kamaraj-like chief minister. He also praised the late leader for introducing various welfare schemes in the State. Addressing Congress cadre in Surandai, Gandhi said that Kamaraj had introduced the mid-day meal scheme to encourage the children from poor background to come to school.

“The economist who blamed the scheme, in the beginning, lauded him after it was copied by other states. Kamaraj was humble and understood the feelings of the people. However, neither Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi is listening to the people of Tamil Nadu,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi further said that Palaniswami should stop bowing to the Central government if he wants to get the votes of people. He also blamed the Central government of destroying beedi rollers’ livelihood by imposing more Goods and Services Tax.