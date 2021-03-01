STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin hits back at Amit Shah for 'corruption' charge; accuses BJP of siding with 'corrupt' AIADMK

Further, Stalin said seat-sharing talks in the DMK-led alliance have commenced from Sunday while the party manifesto was also getting ready.

Published: 01st March 2021 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: DMK leader M K Stalin on Monday sought to make light of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's allegation of corruption against his party, saying it was the BJP that "stands by corruption" by aligning with the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu.

Ridiculing Stalin for speaking on corruption issues, Shah had at a rally in Villupuram on Sunday asked him to "look within," asking "who did the 2G (spectrum allocation) scam" in which party MPs Kanimozhi and A Raja are accused.

The DMK was part of the Congress-led government when the lead party did "Rs 12 lakh crore" worth scams, he had said.

On Monday, Stalin told reporters that earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier spoken on similar lines, "now Amit Shah has spoken and tomorrow all BJP leaders coming from the Centre will only say the same thing."

"They held the hands of OPS (Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam) and EPS (CM K Palaniswami), who are steeped in corruption, commission and collection. That shows who stands by corruption," he said in an apparent reference to Modi holding the hands of the two leaders at a government function here last month.

"Corruption, commission, collection" is an oft repeated statement by Stalin to target the ruling AIADMK over graft charges.

Further, Stalin said seat-sharing talks in the DMK-led alliance have commenced from Sunday while the party manifesto was also getting ready.

A 'special' meeting will be held on March 7 at Tiruchirappalli by the party where he will release a 10-year "vision document" to make Tamil Nadu numero uno in all sectors in a decade, Stalin said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 MK Stalin AIADMK
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp