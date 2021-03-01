STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teachers request CM for class X test

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s recent announcement that students of classes IX, X and XI would be declared passed raised many an eyebrow.

Tamil Nadu school students

Coimbatore students on their way to school. (File Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI: Teachers, school heads and members of teachers association requested Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to conduct a test for class X students in order to issue mark sheets. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s recent announcement that students of classes IX, X and XI would be declared passed raised many an eyebrow. Usually, based on the class X marks, students would select a group in class XI. 

Similarly, technical course and pharma medical course seats are given based on class X marks. Besides, class X marks are mandatory for many competitive examinations and for attending campus interviews of many companies. In this regard, the present batch of class X students are likely to face many difficulties in the future. 

Legal Secretary of Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary School Headmasters Association K Ananda Raman said that last year, all the students, who were enrolled in nominal rolls of the Educational Management Information System (EMIS), were passed. This year also the same will be followed. At least a district-level examination to assess the class X students’ basic knowledge should be conducted.

Otherwise, every school would follow their own system of admission procedure and this might affect the students’ future, he added. Separate entrance examinations can be conducted for admitting the students PG Teachers Association President KPO Suresh told TNIE that in view of Covid pandemic, schools were reopened only later.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp