STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Assembly polls: DMK's second-rung leaders under siege as cadres lobby for party tickets

Party sources revealed that 8,000 applications have been received so far seeking tickets to contest in the polls

Published: 01st March 2021 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

View of DMK Headquarters at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai

View of DMK headquarters at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai. (File | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK’s second-rung leaders -- and their aides -- are under siege as party cadres are drowning them in calls and visits in an attempt to grab a party ticket to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters, is buzzing with cadres grouping together plotting strategies to convince the second-rung leaders. The personal assistant of one state functionary complained that he was struggling to cope with the calls from cadres over the past 10 days while the aide of a second-rung leader revealed that his boss has stopped taking phone calls in the past week. “He is using a new number just to avoid the torture from the cadres leaving me to handle their calls,” the harried assistant admitted.

Party sources revealed that 8,000 applications have been received so far seeking tickets to contest in the polls. Of them, over 1,000 have been filed on behalf of senior leaders such as party chief MK Stalin while another 2,000 are from union-level functionaries seeking to register their seniority with the leadership. This leaves 5,000 applications from cadres hoping for a ticket to contest in any of the 234 constituencies in the state.

Given the competition, the cadres are outdoing one another to capture the attention of second-rung leaders, such as district secretaries, district in-charges, state secretaries of party wings and state-level functionaries, who may be able to influence the party leadership’s decisions.

“The whole party believes that we will form the next government so now everyone wants a ticket assuming victory is guaranteed,” explained one district-level functionary from a delta district who has also sought a ticket.

According to him, the party has already conducted a field survey among cadres and the public and prepared a list of potential candidates based on the feedback. Besides, political consultant I-PAC has also conducted a survey and prepared a list. “In both lists, they have identified at least five persons for every constituency based on aspects such as personal influence, caste, money power, past electoral experience and party seniority,” the functionary explained.

Now, every person shortlisted is vying for a ticket with most deciding to camp in Chennai and lobby support from influential second-rung leaders. Some of the leaders have even assured them of tickets in the long-delayed urban local body polls if not in the assembly election, the functionary added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK TN Elections Tamil Nadu
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp