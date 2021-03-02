STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alliance with NDA or to go alone in Puducherry: NR Congress leader to elicit views of partymen

The  decision  to be taken by Rangasamy, assumes significance as it will  have a major impact in the fight between BJP and Congress with their respective allies in the polls.

N.R Congress president N.Rangasamy eliciting the views of his partymen to take crucial decision on alliance in Puducherry. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

All eyes are on NR Congress in Puducherry, as the party President N Rangasamy  elicits the views of party men at a hotel , to take the  crucial decision on alliance  after being  struck at crossroads on whether to remain in NDA with BJP and AIADMK or go alone in the upcoming polls.

The  decision  to be taken by Rangasamy, assumes significance as it will  have a major impact in the fight between BJP and Congress with their respective allies in the polls.

As  soon as the  BJP became aware of  Rangasamy  toying with the idea of going alone, after being unhappy  with the BJP for  not announcing him as the chief ministerial candidate of the NDA and offering  the party “lesser” number of  seats in the alliance than expected , BJP has started  wooing   its ally to remain in the NDA .

State BJP President V Saminathan called on him this morning after Rangasamy returned from his spiritual tour , which he had undertaken to help him  make the right decision and held discussions.

The BJP which needs Rangasamy in the alliance along with AIADMK to come to power , will be weakened if NR Congress exists from the alliance. While the party’s election incharge, the  Karnataka BJP Vice President Nirmal Kumar Surana is coming down to Puducherry from Bengaluru on Wednesday,  the central BJP leadership is also communicating with him. BJP National President J P Nadda is speaking to him over phone , highly placed sources in BJP said.

The BJP  reasons that though the decision of the Chief minister has been kept to be after the poll results, Rangasamy could become the Chief minister if his party wins  the maximum number of seats . “We are negotiating with NR Congress . All doors are open” , Nirmal Kumar Surana told Express .

On the other hand ,  NR Congress will also be weakened  if it contests alone   though the party will be able to contest in all the  seats. Whatever seats it wins, the party could be the kingmaker in the formation of the government and in such a scenario would be able to make the best bargain.  However,  Ranagasamy’s dreams of becoming the Chief minister once again may not be very bright .

