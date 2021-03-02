Official apathy costs SHG members loan waiver?

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Even though the Chief Minister announced loan waiver benefits for women self-help groups, members of a Self-Help Group in the district have failed to avail of the benefits. The reason: alleged apathy of bank officials.

Angered, the members besieged Thoothukudi district cooperative central bank in Ettayapuram. They claimed that even though they submitted the cheque valued `60.80 lakh, which was given to them by State Cooperation Minister Sellur Raju, last month, the bank did not credit it. Had they taken action within time, the SHG members would have been a happy lot now, they added.

The cooperation minister distributed the loan amount to the tune of `60.80 lakh to 75 members of six SHGs functioning under Ilampuvanam Panchayat Level Federation at Kovilpatti on January 21, in the presence of Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju and the cooperative bank officials. The members claimed that they deposited the cheque on the same day with the Ilampuvanam Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society but the bank did not credit the amount to their accounts alleging inadequate funds.

However, the authorities are claiming that they received the cheque only on February 14. “We have been urging the society and the cooperative central bank in Ettayapuram to do the needful since then but the officials are purposely delaying the process, stating they have no fund,” said a member of the SHG, Bakyalakshmi.

Following the protest on Monday, the bankers reportedly agreed to credit the amount with immediate effect. The people are still disappointed with the bank’s delayed action as it is unlikely that they would get the waiver benefits. Besides, the bank’s recent statement made them wonder how the society got the funds all of a sudden despite the Election Code of Conduct. “At a time when every women SHG member is enjoying the waiver, we cannot,” the members said.The members sought for a probe into the purported delay and take action against the officials responsible, and waive off the loans.