STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Official apathy costs SHG members loan waiver?

However, the authorities are claiming that they received the cheque only on February 14. 

Published: 02nd March 2021 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

Ilampuvanam Self-Help Group members besieging the Thoothukudi district cooperative central bank in Ettayapuram on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Even though the Chief Minister announced loan waiver benefits for women self-help groups, members of a Self-Help Group in the district have failed to avail of the benefits. The reason: alleged apathy of bank officials. 

Angered, the members besieged Thoothukudi district cooperative central bank in Ettayapuram. They claimed that even though they submitted the cheque valued `60.80 lakh, which was given to them by State Cooperation Minister Sellur Raju, last month, the bank did not credit it. Had they taken action within time, the SHG members would have been a happy lot now, they added.  

The cooperation minister distributed the loan amount to the tune of `60.80 lakh to 75 members of six SHGs functioning under Ilampuvanam Panchayat Level Federation at Kovilpatti on January 21, in the presence of Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju and the cooperative bank officials. The members claimed that they deposited the cheque on the same day with the Ilampuvanam Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society but the bank did not credit the amount to their accounts alleging inadequate funds.

However, the authorities are claiming that they received the cheque only on February 14. “We have been urging the society and the cooperative central bank in Ettayapuram to do the needful since then but the officials are purposely delaying the process, stating they have no fund,” said a member of the SHG, Bakyalakshmi. 

Following the protest on Monday, the bankers reportedly agreed to credit the amount with immediate effect. The people are still disappointed with the bank’s delayed action as it is unlikely that they would get the waiver benefits. Besides, the bank’s recent statement made them wonder how the society got the funds all of a sudden despite the Election Code of Conduct. “At a time when every women SHG member is enjoying the waiver, we cannot,” the members said.The members sought for a probe into the purported delay and take action against the officials responsible, and waive off the loans. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Self-Help Group Thoothukudi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp