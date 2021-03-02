Woman IPS harassment case: HC to oversee CB-CID probe against top police official

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday took suo motu cognizance of the recent complaint of sexual harassment made by a woman IPS officer against a top police official. Though the case was widely reported, and even a Government Order named the accused, the High Court has restrained the Press from naming him. It warned of initiating contempt proceedings if the accused or complainant is named.

The court said it would monitor the investigations conducted by the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID), which has registered an FIR in the case. The State government had also ordered a probe by a committee headed by a senior IAS officer.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh noted, “Considering the sensitivity of the issue and the ensuing elections... No statements must be given by such parties in the media, touching upon the merits of this case.”The court also emphasised, “The name of the victim officer, the accused person and the witnesses shall not be used or exchanged through any media, pending investigation in this case.”