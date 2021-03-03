Expelled AIADMK chief VK Sasikala announces retirement from politics ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

T Muruganantham and Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an unexpected turn of events, VK Sasikala who was expected to play a key role in Tamil Nadu politics ahead of the Assembly elections, on Wednesday night announced her retirement from politics.

However, her nephew, TTV Dhinakaran, asserted that the AMMK led by him would continue its political journey by contesting the ensuing Assembly elections. Asked how the 'Amma government' could be formed as per the wish of Sasikala when the AMMK too decided to contest in the elections, Dhinakaran has no straight answer. He said, "I have been maintaining that the AMMK will continue to function as a different political entity. I never said the AMMK will merge with the AIADMK.”

Dhinakaran admitted that Sasikala's decision came as a shock to him and his efforts to persuade her out of this decision failed.

In a carefully worded statement here, Sasikala said, "I have never desired for power or any position. I remained a sister of Amma ( J Jayalalithaa) even after her demise. Now, I will pray to the Almighty as well as Amma whom I deem as God for the establishment of Amma's government."

Renewing her appeal to the cadre of Amma (Jayalalithaa), Sasikala requested them to act unitedly in the ensuing Assembly elections to defeat the common political adversary - the DMK.

This is not the first time Sasikala expressed her decision to keep away from politics. She was expelled from the AIADMK in 2011 by Jayalalithaa and within 100 days, Sasikala was taken back into the Poes Garden residence after she tendered an apology. In that letter, Sasikala said she was not interested in joining politics nor did she aspire for any party post but would remain a sister to Akka (Jayalalithaa).

Political observers feel that Sasikala’s decision could be a shrewd move taken in anticipation of the developments that follow after the Assembly elections. Since she has taken this decision with a view to check the DMK, she may return to protect the party if her wish is not fulfilled after the elections. So, her present decision may be a comma but not a full stop.

Sasikala was released from Bengaluru prison on January 27 and she arrived in Chennai on February 9. After that she remained silent for over three weeks but leaders of many organisations, political parties and individuals called on her. Nearly after three weeks, her camp office at T Nagar started issuing statements describing her as Chinnamma and as general secretary of the AIADMK.

KP Munusamy, Deputy Coordinator of the AIADMK welcomed the decision of Sasikala. Talking to TNIE, he said: “Though the decision to quit politics is the personal decision of Sasikala, she has expressed her wish for the establishment of Amma (Jayalalithaa) government even after the Assembly elections. She was with Amma for a long time. Now, Sasikala might have made this announcement out of her affection for Amma. So, we are happy about her decision.”

Munusamy also said “AIADMK is a massive movement. After many trials and tribulations, the true cadre of this movement is running this huge political movement on the path shown by their late leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. Now, by this decision of Sasikala, we realise that the souls of these two late leaders are protecting this movement,” Munusamy added.

Wholeheartedly welcoming Sasikala’s decision, BJP State president L Murugan said, “Sasikala has handed out a big disappointment to those who were dreaming to catch power in Tamil Nadu by creating a confusion in politics using her.