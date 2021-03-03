Soon, Stalin will smile from shop boards

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK’s strategy to use shop name boards to advertise its president MK Stalin’s campaign, ahead of Assembly elections, has received the Election Commission’s (EC) nod. The EC said its media certification was provided only to the content of political advertisements, not the installation of shop branding, and allowed the DMK to install name boards.

The DMK, which has spent a decade as an opposition party, commenced its election campaign nearly a year ago. It has also roped in political consulting firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) to help prepare campaign strategy. The party initially targeted the ruling AIADMK with the slogans ‘We reject AIADMK’ and held public meetings in several constituencies.

Simultaneously, it also launched a campaign promoting the ‘Stalin brand’ with the tagline ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin’ and conducted a series of meetings. The consulting firm seemingly devised the plan to promote ‘Brand Stalin’ through name boards. The party has installed over 9,000 digital name boards in the State with the slogan in Tamil ‘Stalin Thaan Vararu, Vidiyal Thara Poraru’, meaning ‘Stalin is Winning and He will Usher in Dawn’.

The name boards feature the rising sun symbol and a huge portrait of Stalin. Small pictures of Dravidian leaders Periyar EV Ramasamy, CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi also appear in the name board. The digital name boards have been installed in tea shops, bakeries, fruit shops, eateries, mechanic shops and other public gathering locations. After the EC approval, the party has commenced work to install 7,000 more digital boards. Sources said a total of 30,000 boards have been planned.

The EC said its Media Certification and Monitoring Committee will look into the content of political advertisement and it does not cover the installation of shop branding. “The installation is to be subject to Model Code of Conduct guidelines and all other extant laws in force,” said T Anand, Joint Chief Electoral Officer. A shop owner who installed the board in Palavakkam said, “As I was a sympathiser of DMK, I immediately agreed. Also, my shop name is being illuminated even during night hours, giving a new look for the shop. I have not accepted any money.”