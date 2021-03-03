STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Temple elephant Jeyamalyatha getting used to new caretaker at camp, obeys commands

Jeyamalyatha has now started sitting, standing and eating on mahout Subramaniam's commands in a language that is a blend of Malayalam and a tribal dialect.

Published: 03rd March 2021 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After spending a few days with her new mahout, the 33-year-old temple elephant - Joymala alias Jeyamalyatha - has started following his instructions at the Thekkampatti rejuvenation camp near Mettupalayam.

Sources said that Jeyamalyatha has now started sitting, standing and eating on mahout Subramaniam's commands in a language that is a blend of Malayalam and a tribal dialect. However, she is yet to walk to River Bhavani for a bath. 

"Subrmaniam has set up a temporary shade for the elephant to protect her from the scorching sun. Twice a day, elephants at the camp are being walked along River Bhavani to a place where the HR&CE has set up artificial taps for them to take bath. Jeyamalyatha, however, is being bathed at the same spot where she is chained," said an official of the Animal Husbandry department.

When a few mahouts and kavadis sprayed water over Jeyamalyatha, she enjoyed it playfully by allowing them to rub all over her body. In a few more days, she is expected to completely follow her new caretaker, the official added.

After reviewing Jeyamalyatha's health, Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandry department R Perumalsamy said that the elephant looks de-stressed and has started getting along with the mahout. "She even consumes fruits when offered by Animal Husbandry and HR&CE officials. It shows the animal has started becoming friendly," Perumalsamy added.

Meanwhile, HR&CE Joint Commissioner (Coimbatore) Senthil Velavan said that the relatives of mahout Vinil Kumar (46) and kavadi Sivaprasath (32), who were arrested for 'abusing' Jeyamalyatha, have managed to get them bail. The duo is likely to return to work on Wednesday, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jeyamalyatha new mahout
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp