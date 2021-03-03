Temple elephant Jeyamalyatha getting used to new caretaker at camp, obeys commands

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After spending a few days with her new mahout, the 33-year-old temple elephant - Joymala alias Jeyamalyatha - has started following his instructions at the Thekkampatti rejuvenation camp near Mettupalayam.

Sources said that Jeyamalyatha has now started sitting, standing and eating on mahout Subramaniam's commands in a language that is a blend of Malayalam and a tribal dialect. However, she is yet to walk to River Bhavani for a bath.

"Subrmaniam has set up a temporary shade for the elephant to protect her from the scorching sun. Twice a day, elephants at the camp are being walked along River Bhavani to a place where the HR&CE has set up artificial taps for them to take bath. Jeyamalyatha, however, is being bathed at the same spot where she is chained," said an official of the Animal Husbandry department.

When a few mahouts and kavadis sprayed water over Jeyamalyatha, she enjoyed it playfully by allowing them to rub all over her body. In a few more days, she is expected to completely follow her new caretaker, the official added.

After reviewing Jeyamalyatha's health, Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandry department R Perumalsamy said that the elephant looks de-stressed and has started getting along with the mahout. "She even consumes fruits when offered by Animal Husbandry and HR&CE officials. It shows the animal has started becoming friendly," Perumalsamy added.

Meanwhile, HR&CE Joint Commissioner (Coimbatore) Senthil Velavan said that the relatives of mahout Vinil Kumar (46) and kavadi Sivaprasath (32), who were arrested for 'abusing' Jeyamalyatha, have managed to get them bail. The duo is likely to return to work on Wednesday, he added.