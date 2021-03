TN elections:: Array of gifts, cash seized from various parts of State by flying squads

By Express News Service

A quick glance at the list of items seized on Tuesday

Rs 3.5 lakh seized by Static Surveillance Team in Alamelumangapuram in Vellore

Rs 2.08 lakh seized by flying squad in Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur

Rs 86,000 seized by flying squad at Kuruvinayanapalli check post in Krishnagiri

Rs 6,55,000 seized by flying squads in Rasipuram in Namakkal

Rs 10.5 lakh seized by flying squad at Mathur in Karaikudi

Rs 2.08 lakh seized by flying squad in Madhanur in Vellore

Rs 20,73,800 seized by flying squad from various places in Nilgiris district

Rs 3.30-lakh worth gift items seized by flying squad from various places in Nilgiris district

Rs 51.36 lakh seized by Election Monitoring team in Cuddalore

Rs 99,000 seized by flying squad in Perambalur district

Rs 1.18 lakh seized by flying squad in Krishnagiri

Rs 2,21,000 seized by flying squad in Senthamangalam in Namakkal

Rs 9.17 lakh seized by flying squads in Sivaganga district

Rs 2 lakh seized by Static Surveillance Team at Kandanur in Sivaganga