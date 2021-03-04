STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK not playing up 10.5 per cent quota for Vanniyars?

PMK has been distributing sweets and bursting crackers to celebrate the announcement. On social media, they have been heaping praises on their party founder S Ramadoss and Anbumani.

Published: 04th March 2021 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

: PMK functionaries celebrating the 10.5 percent reservation for Vanniyars by distributing sweets to the people at a village in Ariyalur district.

: PMK functionaries celebrating the 10.5 percent reservation for Vanniyars by distributing sweets to the people at a village in Ariyalur district. (Photo | Express)

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: PMK is celebrating the 10.5 per cent internal reservation allocated to the Vanniyar community. However, its ally AIADMK is silent about it, for the ruling Dravidian major is wary that using it as an election plank — even in Vanniyar dominant constituencies — may affect its vote bank among other caste groups.    

PMK has been distributing sweets and bursting crackers to celebrate the announcement. On social media, they have been heaping praises on their party founder S Ramadoss and Anbumani. PMK’s prominent vote bank is in Vanniyar community, whereas, AIADMK has cadre from across the caste groups. Hence, celebrations will not be detrimental for PMK but for AIADMK, it is important to handle the situation carefully.

Venkatachalam of Jayankondam said, “Not only the caste groups within the MBC are critical about giving a lion’s share from the 20 per cent reservation to one particular community; the caste groups outside it are also fuming. In a tea stall conversation in the morning, I heard a group of people discussing why their own caste has not been given reservation.”

As AIADMK has functionaries from all castes, it hampers the possibility of popularizing the reservation for one particular caste. An elderly DMK functionary recalled “When the DMK government gave 20 percent reservation for MBC in 1989; our party had lost a significant support among some backward communities. Earlier, we used to get majority of votes from some particular backward communities but after the creation of MBC it changed.

Till now, we are unable to retrieve the lost support.” When asked about why AIADMK is not using the Vanniyar reservation as its election plank, a functionary said, “We have functionaries from BC, MBC and Dalits. If we use it as election plank, the functionaries from other castes will not cooperate. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PMK reservation Vanniyar community AIADMK Tamil Nadu elections
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp