Sarath Kumar proposes Kamal Haasan as CM

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Actor R Sarath Kumar of All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) has announced that Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) president actor Kamal Haasan would be the Chief Minister candidate for the alliance among AISMK, MNM and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK).

He was speaking at the party’s sixth annual general body meeting held at Maravanmadam in Thoothukudi here on Tuesday. “The alliance will definitely get stronger as it moves closer to the polls and the seat sharing among the alliance parties will be divulged once it is finalised”, he said, adding that actor Lawrence will contest from Radhapuram constituency while his wife and chief general secretary of party Radhika will contest from Kovilpatti.

