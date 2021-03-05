In light of new spirit, Sasikala to give up legal battle against AIADMK leadership?

T Muruganandham By

CHENNAI: VK Sasikala may not pursue the cases she had filed challenging the AIADMK leadership, sources close to her said.

The case is pending before a City Civil Court here and only recently she filed a petition seeking an expeditious hearing on her plea. She had challenged the decisions taken in AIADMK's general council meeting that was held in September 2017 and the next hearing of the case was posted to March 15.

A source close to Sasikala said, “Since she has said she would be retiring from politics, she may not revive this petition. But she is yet to openly state this.”

But her announcement about retiring from politics will get translated into its actual meaning only when she withdraws the petition in the City Civil Court. In her plea, Sasikala had sought to declare Edappadi

K Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam, Dindigul C Srinivasan, S Semmalai and E Madhusudanan were not members of the AIADMK. She had also submitted that all actions taken by them in their capacity as the party office bearers are illegal and against the by-laws of the AIADMK.

Sasikala’s decision to retire from politics has triggered a series of theories. Some call it a shrewd move ahead of Assembly elections while others blame TTV Dhinakaran for this development.

Meanwhile, Divakaran, younger brother of Sasikala blamed Dhinakaran for the present decision of Sasikala. "Dhinakaran has been acting in an unilateral manner. Sasikala was acting according to the advice of Dhinakaran. Now, he has thrusted his decision on Sasikala and made her retiring from politics. At a time when Sasikala was working on a patch up with the AIADMK, Dhinakaran started boasting himself as the Chief Minister candidate and that he was ready to merge the AIADMK with the AMMK. It has been Dhinakaran's long time plan to capture the place of Sasikala and now he has accomplished that."

Meanwhile, BJP’s in charge for Tamil Nadu, CT Ravi said Edapadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam were working to fulfil the dream of their leader J Jayalalithaa to check the DMK coming to power and the

BJP would also engage in that task. But when asked whether the AMMK contesting the elections might split the votes for AIADMK, Ravi said, “I believe TTV Dhinakaran would also fulfil the dream of Jayalalithaa.”



