STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

In light of new spirit, Sasikala to give up legal battle against AIADMK leadership?

She had challenged the decisions taken in AIADMK’s general council meeting that was held in September 2017 and the next hearing of the case was posted to March 15.

Published: 05th March 2021 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala being feliciated on her return, after serving a jail term in a disproportionate assets case, in Krishnagiri district, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala being feliciated on her return, after serving a jail term in a disproportionate assets case, in Krishnagiri district, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: VK Sasikala may not pursue the cases she had filed challenging the AIADMK leadership, sources close to her said.

The case is pending before a City Civil Court here and only recently she filed a petition seeking an expeditious hearing on her plea. She had challenged the decisions taken in AIADMK's general council meeting that was held in September 2017 and the next hearing of the case was posted to March 15.

A source close to Sasikala said, “Since she has said she would be retiring from politics, she may not revive this petition. But she is yet to openly state this.”

But her announcement about retiring from politics will get translated into its actual meaning only when she withdraws the petition in the City Civil Court. In her plea, Sasikala had sought to declare Edappadi
K Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam, Dindigul C Srinivasan, S Semmalai and E Madhusudanan were not members of the AIADMK. She had also submitted that all actions taken by them in their capacity as the party office bearers are illegal and against the by-laws of the AIADMK.

Sasikala’s decision to retire from politics has triggered a series of theories. Some call it a shrewd move ahead of Assembly elections while others blame TTV Dhinakaran for this development.

Meanwhile, Divakaran, younger brother of Sasikala blamed Dhinakaran for the present decision of Sasikala. "Dhinakaran has been acting in an unilateral manner. Sasikala was acting according to the advice of Dhinakaran. Now, he has thrusted his decision on Sasikala and made her retiring from politics. At a time when Sasikala was working on a patch up with the AIADMK, Dhinakaran started boasting himself as the Chief Minister candidate and that he was ready to merge the AIADMK with the AMMK.  It has been Dhinakaran's long time plan to capture the place of Sasikala and now he has accomplished that."

Meanwhile, BJP’s in charge for Tamil Nadu, CT Ravi said Edapadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam were working to fulfil the dream of their leader J Jayalalithaa to check the DMK coming to power and the
BJP would also engage in that task. But when asked whether the AMMK contesting the elections might split the votes for AIADMK, Ravi said, “I believe TTV Dhinakaran would also fulfil the dream of Jayalalithaa.”


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VK Sasikala AIADMK Tamil Nadu elections Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu polls Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly polls 2021
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp