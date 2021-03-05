Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu unit of the Congress wants to contest the assembly polls alone after being 'insulted' by the DMK, which has offered very few seats to its ally. The final decision rests with the party's national leadership.

The decision was taken in an internal party meeting on Friday after Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president KS Alagiri made a sentimental speech. It is learnt that Alagiri told the meeting that he felt humiliated by the low number of seats offered by the DMK and it would amount to destroying the party in Tamil Nadu if he accepts it. Hence he appealed to the party to choose another leader and conduct talks with the DMK.

As Alagiri's choked voice halted for a moment, there was a huge uproar by Congress functionaries demanding to go it alone in the polls.

A senior functionary, who was present in the meeting, told The New Indian Express, "When it appeared that Alagiri was about to break down, many in the meeting suddenly raised their voice urging the party to go it alone in the polls. I have never seen such a huge uproar in our party meeting."

He said even if the party's national leadership decides to continue the alliance with the DMK, the bitterness caused by this may affect the working relationship between the party cadre during the campaign. This may also affect the DMK badly as some surveys have predicted a tough fight against the AIADMK in the elections.

The AICC in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, who was present in the meeting, remained silent and did not try to convince the aggrieved Congress cadre.

Immediately after this, party leaders announced that the state unit has decided to go it alone in the polls and will be sending its decision for the approval of the party's national leadership.