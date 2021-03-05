STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN forms Special Purpose Vehicle for eco-tourism in wildlife zones

A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) called Tamil Nadu Wilderness Corporation Private Limited will operate on Public-Private Partnership model for the execution of the projects.

Published: 05th March 2021 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

Royal Bengal Tiger

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a private entity to promote eco-tourism projects in forest lands. Among the big ticket ventures that the new entity will be giving shape to are the ambitious night safari and safari world projects at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai. A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) called Tamil Nadu Wilderness Corporation Private Limited will operate on Public-Private Partnership model for the execution of the projects.

A Government Order (G.O.) was issued in this regard on February 17 detailing various modalities. In the G.O., environment secretary Sandeep Saxena said the SPV will be formed with equity shareholding from three entities - Tamil Nadu Forest Department, the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund (TNIF) and the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board (TNIDB).

“Greater proportion of the investment would be made by TNIF along with the private partner. The risks associated with such projects are borne by the two investing entities and not the land-owning departments. Such a structure would yield returns for the government on their assets without bearing any significant investment risk,” Saxena said.  

Further, for necessitating professional and quality operations of the facilities, it is proposed that each destination be developed in partnership with an external expert partner. “Each destination would be set-up as a Joint Venture Company (JVC) between the SPV and the expert partner. The SPV shall invite leading professional groups from the field of eco-tourism and related sectors to participate,” the official said. 

As per the G.O., control of the SPV is retained by the government. To start with, 10 projects have been identified  in the first phase, which includes Sethumadai in Coimbatore, Mannavanur in Kodaikanal, Thadiyankudisai in Dindigul, Yelagiri and the night safari and safari world projects at Vandalur Zoo in Chennai. When contacted, a senior official in Vandalur Zoo told TNIE that a feasibility study was being conducted for night safari and safari world projects by TNIF Management Corporation Limited.

“They have called for tenders for conducting feasibility studies and designing the safari. Since the model code of conduct came into force, there won’t be any development for next 40 days. Currently, the zoo has lion safari and deer safari. We want to add tiger and bison safari as well. These projects require a lot of funding and private investors will show interest only when it is made feasible,” the official said.   

Forest officials said there are several unutilised, under-utilised, and abandoned buildings/ properties of the government in the identified destinations which can be renovated. Meanwhile, wildlife conservationists and a section of forest officials themselves are averse to the idea. Any eco-tourism project outside reserve forests is absolutely fine and should be promoted considering the fact that it would empower local communities. But, these projects would be counter-productive inside the buffer zone of tiger reserves or national parks where human-animal conflict is a huge problem, they say.  Besides, projects would also require permissions under multiple Acts and Regulations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
eco-tourism wildlife zones Special Purpose Vehicle
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp