AMMK to announce alliance on March 9, candidate list to follow

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Friday said the alliance led by his party would take shape by March 9 and the candidate list will be released the next day. Addressing reporters after meeting VK Sasikala, Dhinakaran said talks were on with certain political parties for forging an alliance.

When asked whether the AMMK would work together with the AIADMK since Sasikala had called upon all true followers of Amma (J Jayalalithaa) to work unitedly for defeating the DMK, Dhinakaran said, “I have already clarified that the AMMK will contest the Assembly elections separately.”