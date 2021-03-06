Dead frog found in milk packet

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A dead frog was found inside an Aavin milk packet, in Thirukovilur on Thursday.

A Sivanesan, a private company employee residing in Vanamamalai in Thirukovilur had bought a milk pack from an authorized Aavin milk distributor on Thursday, sources said.

When Sivanesan’s wife had attempted to empty the pack she found a dead frog inside the pack and the family had reported the incident to the agent. The milk agent confirmed the mishap and later, Aingaran, Villupuram zonal marketing head of Aavin reached the spot promising due compensation for the incident. The sample was taken to the government milk cooperative for investigation, said sources. No police complaint was filed. Despite several attempts, Aingaran was unavailable for a statement.