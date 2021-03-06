Gang kidnaps woman in Tiruchy, 2 held

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A six-member gang kidnapped a woman who arrived at the Tiruchy International Airport from Dubai on Thursday, when she allegedly tried to dupe them out of the gold handed over to her by their agent.

According to sources, when the gang approached the woman and asked her to hand over the gold, she told them that she had returned the materials to the person at Dubai airport itself. Refusing to believe her claim, the gang kidnapped her and hid her in a hotel near the Central Bus Stand.

The airport police, which came to know about the incident, stormed the hotel and rescued the woman. The police also arrested two of the gang members identified as Mumbarak Ali (39) and Sahul Hameed (36), while four others escaped.

