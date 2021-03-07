STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Election norms paint black over livelihoods of graffiti artists

Tiruchy looks neater, now that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has washed away political graffiti. But graffiti artists are in a mess.

Published: 07th March 2021 04:45 AM

Graffiti artists painting a compound wall at Thennur in Tiruchy | M K Ashok Kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy looks neater, now that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has washed away political graffiti. But graffiti artists are in a mess. Flex-board makers and modern printing units had already been giving them a run for their money, and now, many are jobless. “We used to draw advertisements for various products,” recalls Guna, a senior citizen and artist.

“However, our customers now think no graffiti is allowed during the election season. I tried explaining to them, but they don’t want to risk it. I’ll just have to wait for the elections are over.” Thankfully, all hope is not lost, as some artists find work outside the city.

“In cities, several companies and shops prefer flex boards with lighting. Moreover, many of them are concerned about the anti- defacing drive during the elections. Since the district administration is primarily focussing on the city, we are likely to get orders from the outskirts,” says Selvan, an artist from Allithurai, a village on the outskirts of Tiruchy.

While this has brought hope to some artists, others complain that the introduction of shop boards bearing pictures of political leaders has spoiled their chances. “Several merchants now use boards with pictures of political leaders.

Such boards have been set up in rural areas, at tea shops and restaurants where we used to paint. This move of political parties has reduced our opportunities further. I have no option but to find work painting houses and buildings,” says R Prabhakar, a painter.

