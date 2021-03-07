Internet attracting more youngsters to exercise mandate: PTR Thiagarajan

By Express News Service

MADURAI: His grandfather served as Chief Minister of Madras Presidency and was the last president of Justice Party His father was a DMK minister and Speaker of Tamil Nadu State Assembly. Though he was born into a family with such political history, PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan, who holds a doctorate in engineering from the US, chose to spend decades in the corporate world before entering politics. Now, Thiagarajan heads the IT wing of the DMK, and is an incumbent MLA representing the party from Madurai Central.

Speaking to Express, Thiagarajan explains the difference that, he feels, electoral politics has undergone over the years.

“The penetration of technology-based communication platforms has increased engagement of youngsters. In a normal scenario, this happens gradually. But in Tamil Nadu, internet penetration has shot up to a massive 85 per cent within a short span of time,” he says. “The other change is the decay of democracy. We are in the last leg of democratic dissolutions. The only surviving part is elections. Even that doesn’t survive freely...That is why this election is unique.”

Speaking about his job in the IT wing, Thiagarajan says his team is working on a strategy to counter fake news and negative campaigns. “It has to be completely different from what happens in the North, because the environment here is different. I don’t call the team as IT wing. I address it as the digital communications unit of the party.

“Unlike in the North, people in Tamil Nadu are well acquainted with facts.” The biggest factor that is likely to change this year, Thiagarajan feels, is the personal touch -- thanks to Covid. “In politics, you need charisma. There is no substitute for face-to-face meetings with people. If I have to rank it then the number one way of having political success is to interact with people face-to-face.” It is unclear how effective political parties can be in reaching out to people amid a pandemic.

So, what are the chances for DMK to win the polls? “There’s a serious anti-incumbency factor playing out in the State,” feels Thiagarajan. “At the macro level, economy got worse. Joblessness is higher. Inflation, petrol prices are all soaring. All these will play an important role. Again, unlike in the North, people here show their disappointment in ballots not in streets (protest).”