Amid poll frenzy, COVID shows sign of resurgence in Tamil Nadu

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the poll frenzy has started heating up in the State and political parties are on the verge of going on an intensive campaign mode, Health Department officials have acknowledged a surge in Covid-19 cases and instructed local health workers to fall back on proven containment and surveillance strategies.

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, attributing the surge to family and workplace clusters, has also told the department to review availability of beds in order to brace for a spike.

In the past few weeks, the State has seen a gradual rise in the number of fresh cases as well as in the test positivity rate. It reported an average of 451 new cases a day between February 14 and 20. This rose to an average of 499 cases a day between February 28 and March 6. Accordingly, the test positivity rate saw a slight rise from 0.9 per cent to 1 per cent in that period, with Chennai, Coimbatore, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tirupur districts recording a growth.

The capital city, for instance, reported a total of 1,157 cases from February 21 to 27. However, the number increased to 1,361 during February 28-March 6. The test positivity that was at 1.5 per cent on February 27 rose to 2 per cent on March 6. Fortunately, there has not been a similar spike in the number of Covid deaths reported. To quell any possible second wave of the infection, the Health Department plans to again take help from Social Welfare Department, volunteers, active NGOs with capacity and self-help groups.

Radhakrishnan, in an official communication on Saturday, instructed officials to ensure effective inter-departmental coordination as was done during peak of the pandemic. Radhakrishnan has instructed officials to review the availability of beds in Covid Care Centres in the event of a sudden surge in the number of cases as most of the centres have been closed owing to a fall in the number of fresh cases in the past two months.

The department’s analysis has revealed that family clusters have emerged due to the failure to comply with home-quarantine guidelines. “So, once again local health inspectors will strictly monitor those quarantined at home,” he said. Radharishnan has also instructed officials to closely monitor hostels, hotels, training centres and education institutions. They were also told to collect and submit daily reports on the source of infection without fail so that the spread can be contained. Radhakrishnan also stressed on aggressive testing and contact tracing.

Health Dept amends guidelines for travellers

The Health Department has issued an amendment to the Government Order dated February 24. Accordingly, business travellers visiting TN for a short stay of 72 hours are exempt from home quarantine norms. Auto e-pass is mandatory for all international and domestic passengers from other States and UTs, except from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry. Transit passengers from the UK, South Africa and Brazil shall give samples for testing at the airport and leave.

(with inputs from Omjasvin MD)