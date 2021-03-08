How appealing is corruption plank in Tamil Nadu?

CP Balasubramanyam By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was flown down to the Makkal Needhi Maiam’s (MNM) inaugural function back in 2018, it was indicative of the fact that the newborn party would tread its path in politics with ‘anti-corruption’ as the cardinal arrow in its quiver. But how well-suited the idea is to the present political scenario in Tamil Nadu is the case in point, with Assembly elections a month away.

One thing that is evident is there is a lack of any ‘wave’ of discontentment among people on issues of graft in the state. Striking a comparison with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which was born out of a historic anti-corruption movement, that spanned for nearly eight months in 2011, analysts say MNM might have a hard time to break the established patterns set by the Dravidian behemoths at home.

Psephologist and professor of Centre for Study of Developing Sciences (CSDS) Sanjay Kumar, who has observed the growth of the AAP from close quarters, says it is difficult to replicate AAP’s success elsewhere in a short time. Listing out factors that favoured the Aam Aadmi party, Sanjay notes that Kejriwal rode on a double anti-incumbency wave due to corruption charges against Congress party at both Central and State government levels.

“People were really unhappy with the situation there. But, Tamil Nadu is not in such a state now. Plus, Delhi is a smaller place as Kejriwal had to deal only with one kind of people, who are mostly urban.”

“But here, Tamil Nadu is a large State with different geographies, with a considerable rural population,” he observes.

Pitch watered down?

Despite the tall claims, an independent journalist says that the party has consistently sent out feelers that it has already made a compromise on its anti-corruption pitch by announcing its alliances with parties that have a tainted public perception. It may be noted that MNM also showed willingness to join hands with the Congress.

However, another veteran journalist, who has been closely watching the political developments differed by saying that corruption can be of two kinds. “One is misusing public funds by a person holding public office and another one is defaulting on tax obligations. None of the present allies of MNM have held public offices so far,” he says, adding that anti-corruption cannot be the main poll plank while facing voters in TN.

‘Much ahead of times’

Kamal Haasan, founder of MNM, a self-proclaimed voracious reader, has since the inception of his party, given enough fodder for netizens and meme creators on social media with his speeches that are not easily comprehensible to the masses.“He is tech-savvy and much ahead of times. It would take some more years for his politics to bloom in the State,” says a senior film critic who has been following the actor’s career for over two decades.