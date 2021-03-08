STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

How appealing is corruption plank in Tamil Nadu?

One thing that is evident is there is a lack of any ‘wave’ of discontentment among people on issues of graft in the state.

Published: 08th March 2021 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Makkal Needhi Maiyam chief Kamal Hassan during a press meet in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By CP Balasubramanyam
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was flown down to the Makkal Needhi Maiam’s (MNM) inaugural function back in 2018, it was indicative of the fact that the newborn party would tread its path in politics with ‘anti-corruption’ as the cardinal arrow in its quiver. But how well-suited the idea is to the present political scenario in Tamil Nadu is the case in point, with Assembly elections a month away.

One thing that is evident is there is a lack of any ‘wave’ of discontentment among people on issues of graft in the state. Striking a comparison with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which was born out of a historic anti-corruption movement, that spanned for nearly eight months in 2011, analysts say MNM might have a hard time to break the established patterns set by the Dravidian behemoths at home.

Psephologist and professor of Centre for Study of Developing Sciences (CSDS) Sanjay Kumar, who has observed the growth of the AAP from close quarters, says it is difficult to replicate AAP’s success elsewhere in a short time.  Listing out factors that favoured the Aam Aadmi party, Sanjay notes that Kejriwal rode on a double anti-incumbency wave due to corruption charges against Congress party at both Central and State government levels.

“People were really unhappy with the situation there. But, Tamil Nadu is not in such a state now. Plus, Delhi is a smaller place as Kejriwal had to deal only with one kind of people, who are mostly urban.”
 “But here, Tamil Nadu is a large State with different geographies, with a considerable rural population,” he observes.

Pitch watered down?

Despite the tall claims, an independent journalist says that the party has consistently sent out feelers that it has already made a compromise on its anti-corruption pitch by announcing its alliances with parties that have a tainted public perception. It may be noted that MNM also showed willingness to join hands with the Congress. 

However, another veteran journalist, who has been closely watching the political developments differed by saying that corruption can be of two kinds. “One is misusing public funds by a person holding public office and another one is defaulting on tax obligations. None of the present allies of MNM have held public offices so far,” he says, adding that anti-corruption cannot be the main poll plank while facing voters in TN.

‘Much ahead of times’

Kamal Haasan, founder of MNM, a self-proclaimed voracious reader, has since the inception of his party, given enough fodder for netizens and meme creators on social media with his speeches that are not easily comprehensible to the masses.“He is tech-savvy and much ahead of times. It would take some more years for his politics to bloom in the State,” says a senior film critic who has been following the actor’s career for over two decades. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu elections Kamal Haasan
India Matters
Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said they have arrested 24 people including the CEO and COO of the firm (Photo | Special arrangement)
Hyderabad cops bust scam by firm that duped 10 lakh people to tune of Rs 1,500 crore
The show marks the digital debut of '90s stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. (Photo | Twitter)
Amazon Prime announces all-female led series 'Hush Hush' on Women's Day
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
On Women's Day, Karnataka announces six-months child care leave for employees 
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25% new COVID cases in 6 states including 3 from South India: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25 per cent new COVID cases in 6 states: Government
Central team hints at more infectious but less deadly coronavirus mutation in Maharashtra
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp