Krishnagiri cop in trouble for forcing 17-year-old boy to get a haircut

In the video, the cop is seen in plain clothes taking the boy to a salon and forcing him to get a haircut.

Published: 08th March 2021 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 10:39 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Image used for representational purposes

By Sivaguru S
Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A police inspector in Krishnagiri is in trouble after a video in which he forced a 17-year-old boy with a ‘rapper’ haircut to get a ‘proper’ haircut went viral on social media on Monday. The boy, seen weeping in the video, was also made to remove the stud in his ear. 

In the video, the cop, identified as Maharajakadai Inspector of Police Ganesh Kumar, is seen in plain clothes taking the boy to a salon and forcing him to get a haircut. He also makes him remove the stud. 
The boy’s family said he was frightened and upset after the video was broadcast on news channels. The boy, who recently completed a catering course, refused to come home till evening on learning that the video was being shown on TV, his family said. 

Although Ramaraj, a member of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and District Child Protection Officer Saravanan were unaware of the incident till The New Indian Express alerted them on Monday evening, both said it was a violation of child rights.

They said they would inquire into the incident and question the cop. Ramaraj said he will take up the issue of suo motu and send a report to the SCPCR chairperson.

An officer from the District Child Protection Unit visited the boy at home and has asked his parents to come to visit his office for counselling. The inspector was also asked to visit the DCPO’s.
When contacted, Inspector Ganesh Kumar said he had acted in the interest and welfare of the boy.

Child rights activist Devaneyan of Thozhamai, an NGO, said if the dignity of a child is affected, his psyche would be affected. Action should be taken against the cop under the Juvenile Justice Act and the media should be penalised for revealing the child's face, he added.

