Puducherry alliance sealed: NR Congress to contest 16 seats, BJP and AIADMK to share other 14

Published: 09th March 2021 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: After days of speculation, the alliance between the NR Congress and BJP was finally formalised for the upcoming Assembly elections in the Union territory.

Announcing this at a press conference of NDA, Nirmal Kumar Surana, Karnataka BJP Vice President who is in charge of political affairs of Puducherry, said NR Congress President N Rangasamy will lead the alliance. The party will contest 16 seats, while the BJP and AIADMK will contest the remaining 14 seats. Surana said the AIADMK and BJP will decide their share of seats through discussion.

However, there was no commitment on the Chief Ministerial candidate. The legislature parties will decide the Chief Minister after the elections, he said.

Rangasamy and state BJP President V Saminathan signed the agreement document for the alliance in presence of AIADMK leaders.

There have been no talks with regard to the three nominated MLAs seats to be filled after the polls as well as on the Rajya Sabha seat, said Surana.

Rangasamy said the alliance would emerge victorious and pave the way for growth and development of the UT. He also said that he will seek statehood for the UT.

AIADMK legislative party leader A Anbazhagan said the good coordination between the Centre and the UT will result in development and make up for the lack of development during Congress rule.

