Tamil Nadu polls: Can a photo lead to victory? PMK cadres think so

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: A political leader need not always come to the doorstep of voters to consolidate a vote bank as even a picture of his can do that, or so feels a PMK cadre.

In a bid to consolidate votes of the Vanniyar community, a senior PMK functionary has taken up a door-to-door campaign seeking votes from each Vanniyar household in Ariyalur district, by handing them out an A3 size portrait of party leaders S Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, TMT Thirumavalavan, State deputy general secretary of the PMK, said, "In a show of gratitude to the leaders, I have been distributing their portraits to every single Vanniyar household in Ariyalur. This way, we are trying to send across a strong message on how delighted people are over 10.5 per cent sub-reservation for the Vanniyar community, which became a reality thanks to the two leaders. I hope to distribute the photos to at least 1 lakh households."

The photo frame also has the community symbol of 'Agni Kalasam' and the party symbol mango printed on it. Photos of PMK leaders were seen in several households in villages of Kaduvetti, Gangaikonda Cholapuram, Kuvakam and Idiyakurichi among others.

According to local functionaries, this campaign will increase the chances of victory for PMK candidates, especially in the Jayankondam constituency. It may be noted that TMT Thirumavalavan has expressed his willingness to contest from the seat.