Adichanallur: A rich cultural existence of iron age people

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The iron age inhabitants of Adichanallur were of medium height and strong build, says study on the skeletons unearthed from the site in 2004-05.

The report on the Adichanallur archaeological excavation conducted by then Superintending Archaeologists Dr Sathyamurthy in 2004 and 2005 reveals a rich cultural, traditional values, funeral rituals, and industrial activity of the iron age people.

Speaking to TNIE about the report, Sathyamurthy said that the Adichanallur burials were unique with Black-and-Red wares and such double coloured earthen wares were not reported anywhere else. The site had yielded more iron articles than the copper or bronze indicating a megalithic site with artistic works.

However, he could not find any cotton cloth materials may be due to decomposition, as the Thamirabarani river valley receives considerable rains both during Southwest monsoon and northeast monsoon, he said.

Iron objects predominant

The objects unearthed during this excavation were mostly iron objects and few copper objects, whereas Coeux beads also formed a large component in the habitation site.

The iron objects include both agricultural implements and weapons, which confirms reports of former British India archaeologist Alexander Rea, who extensively excavated Adichanallur back in 1899-1904.

The excavation during 2004 and 2005, has not yielded objects like gold diadem and other rich bronze and copper objects, however, Rea has found gold diadem during his survey 100 years ago.

Burial system

The archaeologists led by Sathyamurthy had unearthed a total of 178 burials excavating an area of 600 sqm (6458 square foot or nearly 15 cents). The graveyard had featured superimposition of two burials in the same pit, and double burials like male and female, mother and child in a single urn.

The evidence of full skeleton remains throws light on the burial system prevailed in this region - Primary burial and Secondary burial. The Primary burials were noticed in red ware except for a single stray case in Black-and-Red ware urn. Primary burials contained full skeletons of the humans. The secondary burials consist both Black-and-Red and red ware - comprising some fragmented bones and ashes, and sometimes without bones. Charred bones and ashes were noticed inside the urns indicating the secondary burial, the report noted.

These Iron Age people had chosen compact red murrum and fractured quartz sites for the burials. The urns were placed at a distance of one metre to several metres. The intra-site variations on the type and shape of the urns, and also the contents of the urns. The body of the dead was placed in a crouched position along with grave goods and grave pots, archaeologists had observed.

Explaining the burial system, Sathyamurthy told TNIE, that each urn burials will have at least 10 small bowls with grains, ashes and other offerings for the dead. The bowls will be inside the urn and also outside. "The usage of Black-and-Red ware urns for burial purposes were unique to Adichanallur and appears to be the first, as it has not been reported till now", says Sathyamurthy.

Graffiti

The habitation site of Adichanallur yielded a number of graffiti bearing potsherds. The more common graffiti marks are star, bow and arrow, ladder, fish, sign like Asokan - Brahmi "ma" and etc, the report says. Sathyamurthy said that these graffitis were found along urn burials also in the later period. "An interesting piece of graffiti on a potsherd found inside an urn featured a dancing woman, nearby an alligator, likely a sugarcane tree, a deer, and a crane having a fish in her beak". It was fantastically carved on a dual coloured urn and depicts prosperity, pleasant enviroment and climatic conditions of a spring season - in Tamil Vasantha Kalam. "It is a "relief art" which exhibits an expression of relief with the scenic beauty of nature", he said.

Anthropology

Sathyamurthy said that the excavation yielded over 40 full skeletons even though 178 burials were exposed and the scientific analysis was conducted on 24 of them. Dr Ragavan Pathmanathan, a forensic anthropologist from Australian National University, Canberra, Australia conducted the scientific research on the skeletons, Sathyamurthy said.

Quoting the anthropological study of Dr Ragavan Pathmanathan, the report said that the recovered skeletons disclosed striking pathological and structural abnormalities and man made injuries. The injuries including cut and crack marks on various long bones and crania indicate the physical conflicts among the people. Cranial fracture and crushing injuries on the recovered crania were supposed to be caused by lethal weapons.

The anthropologists had identified a large number of tumorous growths, sexually transmitted diseases, and epidemic diseases including infectious diseases, age and work related illnesses particularly on bones. Some bones revealed calcium deficiency.

Upon concluding the research, Ragavan observed the results on pathological skeletal and dental abnormalities are just amazing as none of these abnormalities were reported anywhere from ancient site before. However, the author says the recovered skeletal biological data is insufficient to draw a genuine conclusion on the ancient community structure, he concluded.

The researchers have also observed a considerable number of diseases, which affects the bones such as bone rickets, criba, leprosy, tuberculosis, and some other sexually transmitted diseases by microorganisms like bacteria and viruses. The malnutrition problems were mainly caused by the inadequate supply of appropriate vitamins and minerals, the report says.

Commenting on the anthropological studies, Sathyamurthy stated that the anthropological study on the skeletons collected from Adichanallur has disclosed some interesting aspects of Adichanallur people. The analysis of the skeletons shows that the ancient Adichanallur settlers must be of medium height and of strong build. "The Adichanallur people should have been 5.3 feet to 5.6 feet tall and not more than that", he said.

Pott Puffy's tumour

A remarkable discovery of the bioarchaeological studies is the appearance of holes in the skulls of Adichanallur people- the third eye. The Ragavan's studies reveal that it is well developed on the right superciliary ridge and also found at rudimentary stage on the left side. The pathological condition of the hole on the foreheads is called as Pott Puffy's tumour, which was first described by Sir Percivall Pott in 1760.

It is identified with sinus disease which occurs due to regular pearl fishing.

Haemophilus influenzae in the past was the most common bacterial agent to cause sinus infections. Fungal invasion can also initiate acute episodes of sinusitis.

"It has no age bar, and mostly found among teenagers and adolescents, while it often attacks the sea travellers and deep sea divers", the report said.

It may be noted that pearl fishing was an important occupation and pearls were exported to various countries as maritime trade flourished then.

The reports concluded with a note that the iron age cemetery of Adichchanallur has granted wonderful information on many branches of Bio archaeology, Bio anthropology and Social Archaeology."A multi-disciplinary study on the recovered artefacts and the grave materials could shed light on the prehistoric culture of the people", said Sathyamurthy.