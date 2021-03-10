AIADMK to contest from 171 constituencies in second list, allots 23 seats to PMK and 20 to BJP

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ruling AIADMK on Wednesday announced its candidates for 171 Assembly constituencies in its second list. The party had already announced six candidates in the first list. Thus, so far, the party has taken 177 seats out of the 234 while allocating 43 seats to the PMK and the BJP together.

Fourteen more seats are to be allocated including to the TMC led by GK Vasan. The AIADMK has indicated that it may field its candidates in a few more constituencies and will contest not less than 180.

The principal opposition party DMK, so far, has indicated that it would field its candidates in 173 constituencies. However, with some of its allies also contesting on the DMK symbol, as of now, 187 candidates in the alliance will fight the polls on the 'Rising Sun' symbol.

The ruling AIADMK is trying to match the number of constituencies contested by the DMK. So far, they have taken 177 and the New Justice Party has agreed to contest on the 'Two Leaves' symbol.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK has also announced the 23 constituencies allocated for the PMK:

1. Chenji

2. Mailam

3. Jayakondam

4. Tiruporur

5. Vandavasi (reserved)

6. Neyveli

7. Tirupattur

8. Arcot

9. Gummidipoondi

10. Mayiladuthurai

11. Pennagaram

12. Dharmapuri

13. Virudhachalam

14. Kanchipuram

15. Keezhpennathur

16. Mettur

17. Salem West

18. Sholingur

19. Shankarapuram

20. Chepauk-Triplicane

21. Poonamallee (reserved)

22. Keezhvelur (reserved)

23. Attur (Dindigul district)

AIADMK to contest in 171 Assembly constituencies @xpresstn @NewIndianXpress Part I pic.twitter.com/01wCc1DcEi — T Muruganandham (@muruga_TNIE) March 10, 2021

The 20 constituencies alloted for the BJP in the AIADMK alliance are:

1. Thiruvannamalai

2. Nagerkovil

3. Colachel

4. Vilavankode

5. Ramanathapuram

6. Modakurichi

7. Harbour

8. Thousand Lights

9. Thirukovilur

10. Thittakudi (reserved)

11. Coimbatore South

12. Virudhunagar

13. Aravakurichi

14. Tiruvaiyaru

15. Ooty

16. Thirunelveli

17. Thalli

18. Karaikudi

19. Dharapuram (reserved)

20. Madurai North