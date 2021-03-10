AIADMK to contest from 171 constituencies in second list, allots 23 seats to PMK and 20 to BJP
Published: 10th March 2021 06:26 PM | Last Updated: 10th March 2021 06:57 PM
CHENNAI: The ruling AIADMK on Wednesday announced its candidates for 171 Assembly constituencies in its second list. The party had already announced six candidates in the first list. Thus, so far, the party has taken 177 seats out of the 234 while allocating 43 seats to the PMK and the BJP together.
Fourteen more seats are to be allocated including to the TMC led by GK Vasan. The AIADMK has indicated that it may field its candidates in a few more constituencies and will contest not less than 180.
The principal opposition party DMK, so far, has indicated that it would field its candidates in 173 constituencies. However, with some of its allies also contesting on the DMK symbol, as of now, 187 candidates in the alliance will fight the polls on the 'Rising Sun' symbol.
The ruling AIADMK is trying to match the number of constituencies contested by the DMK. So far, they have taken 177 and the New Justice Party has agreed to contest on the 'Two Leaves' symbol.
Meanwhile, the AIADMK has also announced the 23 constituencies allocated for the PMK:
1. Chenji
2. Mailam
3. Jayakondam
4. Tiruporur
5. Vandavasi (reserved)
6. Neyveli
7. Tirupattur
8. Arcot
9. Gummidipoondi
10. Mayiladuthurai
11. Pennagaram
12. Dharmapuri
13. Virudhachalam
14. Kanchipuram
15. Keezhpennathur
16. Mettur
17. Salem West
18. Sholingur
19. Shankarapuram
20. Chepauk-Triplicane
21. Poonamallee (reserved)
22. Keezhvelur (reserved)
23. Attur (Dindigul district)
The 20 constituencies alloted for the BJP in the AIADMK alliance are:
1. Thiruvannamalai
2. Nagerkovil
3. Colachel
4. Vilavankode
5. Ramanathapuram
6. Modakurichi
7. Harbour
8. Thousand Lights
9. Thirukovilur
10. Thittakudi (reserved)
11. Coimbatore South
12. Virudhunagar
13. Aravakurichi
14. Tiruvaiyaru
15. Ooty
16. Thirunelveli
17. Thalli
18. Karaikudi
19. Dharapuram (reserved)
20. Madurai North