By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran will be releasing their manifesto for the elections on March 12 at a public meeting. Asaduddin Owaisi, president of AIMIM and leaders of alliance parties will also attend.

Meanwhile, Marudhu Senai Sangam led by Karu Adhinarayanan Thevar and Gokulam Makkal Katchi led by MV Sekar have been allocated one seat each Thirumangalam and Thalli respectively.