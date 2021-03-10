STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

High Court orders notice on plea seeking to ban slaughter of cattle

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy directed the State and the pollution control board to file a detailed report in 10 weeks.

Published: 10th March 2021 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

cow, cattle, cow slaughter, pti file image, dairy

Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to the State government on a public interest litigation moved by an NGO seeking to prohibit the slaughter of cows, calves, milch and draught cattle. The petitioner stated that there is no law relating to abattoir waste while there are laws to handle solid and other hazardous wastes.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy directed the State and the pollution control board to file a detailed report in 10 weeks. According to the petitioner, Gouhar Azeez and Akil Bharath Krishi Goseva Sangh, the department of animal husbandry has failed to put in place policy and measures to prohibit the slaughter of cows, calves, milch and draught cattle as envisaged under Article 48 of the Constitution and to protect and improve the environment for such animals.

Though two Government Orders dated August 30, 1976, and May 26, 1987, were passed for the purpose, they remain only on paper without enforcement in its true letter and spirit, advocate S P Vijayaragavan said representing the petitioner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court cow slaughter
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp