Mahashivratri celebrations: Isha all set for divine night 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Isha Yoga Center is gearing up to host Mahashivratri with restricted entry due to Covid-19 protocols. For the first time, participants will largely join the event online and those visiting the Centre will have to undergo thermal screening, wear mask,carry sanitiser, and follow social distancing.

The event will be live-streamed at isha.sadhguru.org/msr in English and 11 Indian languages on Thursday. Also, over one million Rudraksha beads will be offered for free to seekers. Interested people can register for Rudraksha Diksha at https://mahashivarathri.org/en/rudraksha-diksha.