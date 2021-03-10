STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NR Congress declares N Rangasamy as Chief Ministerial candidate for Puducherry elections

Karnataka BJP Vice President Nirmal Kumar Surana, who is in charge of the Puducherry BJP, said that after the elections, the leaders of the legislature parties of the NDA will decide on the CM

Published: 10th March 2021 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

N Rangasamy said the alliance would emerge victorious and pave the way for growth and development of the UT (Photo | G Pattabi Raman, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The NR Congress, a constituent of the NDA, declared their founder president and former Chief Minister N Rangasamy as their Chief Ministerial candidate after the NDA remained non-committal on projecting him for the post.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at the party’s executive committee meeting held on Tuesday night.

Karnataka BJP Vice President Nirmal Kumar Surana, who is in charge of the Puducherry BJP, said that after the elections, the leaders of the legislature parties of the NDA will decide on the Chief Minister. However, he said that N Rangasamy would lead the NDA in the polls.

This did not find acceptance among partymen who demanded the announcement of Rangasamy as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the NDA during the signing of the alliance agreemnent. But they were asked to remain silent by Rangasamy.

Disappointed over this, the NR Congress convened an emergency meeting of the state executive committee under the chairmanship of Rangasamy and adopted the resolution.

When the BJP was asked to respond to this, Surana said, "Don’t confuse leadership with Chief Ministership. We are facing the elections under the chairmanship of the very experienced Rangasamy."

The BJP leader went on to add that all the three parties -- NR Congress, AIADMK and BJP -- are working smoothly for the victory of the alliance. The seats for the NR Congress have been decided and that of the AIADMK and BJP would also be finalized today.

Former PWD minister A Namassivayam, the Chief Minister aspirant of the BJP, also played down the development. "Whatever decisions are taken by the party leadership, I will accept and abide," he told newsmen.

