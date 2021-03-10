STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu elections: Will withdrawing cases against CAA protestors impact poll outcome?

As many of them wait patiently for the court procedure to takes its course, they feel that though the CAA movement had coagulated their opinions, they are more concerned about job market.

Published: 10th March 2021 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Activists hold placards during anti-Citizenship Act protest. (Photo| PTI)

Activists hold placards during anti-Citizenship Act protest. (Photo| PTI)

By CP Balasubramanyam And Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s pre-poll gesture to drop cases against people who were involved in the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests may have come as a relief to the minority community, but for most of them, pandemic-driven unemployment will still be the burning issue in this year’s Assembly elections.

As many of them wait patiently for the court procedure to takes its course, they feel that though the CAA movement had coagulated their opinions, they are more concerned about how the new government will focus on offering a favourable climate for employment.

Echoing their opinion, an Arabic professor, KMA Ahmed Zubair, said due to lack of opportunities here, middle-aged persons and youngsters migrated to countries in West Asia to take up unskilled and semi-skilled jobs, while a section of Muslims from Ilayangudi (Sivaganga), Kayilpattinam (Thoothukudi), and Keelakari (Ramanathapuram) went to work in road-side eateries in Malaysia, Thailand, and Bangkok. 

Offering a solution to the problems of Muslims, another academician demanded that the government implement recommendations of the Sachar committee, set up in 2005 to study the social, economic, and educational condition of Muslims.

The panel, headed by the former chief justice of Delhi High Court, Rajinder Sachar, had recommended steps to improve the employment share of Muslims that included the setting up of the ‘Equal Opportunity Commission’ to check discrimination of minority communities in jobs and education.

However, former professor of Centre for Studies in Social Sciences (Calcutta), Dr Karthick Ram Manoharan, who closely watches political developments in the State, said that the AIADMK has neither used communal rhetoric nor its leaders are communal.

Analysing the mood of Muslims in the run up to the April 6 elections, he said, this, coupled with the decision to withdraw cases, may reduce the resistance of the Muslim community’s support to the AIADMK, despite its alliance with the saffron party.

He added that the other Dravidian major, the DMK, has also taken into consideration views of Muslims.

One cannot, however, completely ignore the impact of the CAA protests on the State’s political landscape. Though there is a view that the issue may not be so significant in the upcoming elections, there is still a hesitation in accepting the BJP’s alliance with the ruling AIADMK. 

In fact, two days ago, when Vaniyambadi MLA, Nilofer Kafeel, visited her constituency for a campaign, she was reportedly requested by a member of a mosque that her campaign vehicles display only the AIADMK flags, and not those of its saffron ally.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu elections CAA protestors Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu polls Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly polls 2021
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp